DESENVOLVIMENTO PORTO DE LEIXOES

Summary sheet
Administração dos Portos do Douro e Leixões, S.A. (“APDL”)
The project consists of the development of the port of Leixões, in the North of Portugal. It includes the construction of a logistics platform in the direct vicinity of the port, as well as the development of a new “Cruise Terminal”, which is composed of a cruise terminal, a marina, and a Science and Technological Sea Park.
The project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest on two counts: trans-European transport networks and Sustainable Transport.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive and, as such, is required to comply with the requirements of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project was the subject of EIAs, with environmental authorizations granted in February and May 2009. All relevant EIA documentation (including compliance with the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC) will be the subject of review during project appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/ shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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