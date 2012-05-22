SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Framework Loan with a de-linked risk sharing structure for the financing of investments by public entities and corporates in renewable energies (RE) and energy efficiency (EE), primarily in Spain but also in other EU Member States.
The project is in line with the Bank’s priority energy lending objectives concerning renewable energy and energy efficiency.
This operation supports projects that help to mitigate climate change. All of the individual schemes presented in the initial pipeline are categorised as Annex II projects under the EIA Directive, which may require an environmental impact assessment. The Bank will assess the Financial Intermediary’s promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy.
The Bank will require the Financial Intermediary Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.