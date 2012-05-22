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SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 11,500,000
United Kingdom : € 23,000,000
Italy : € 23,000,000
France : € 34,500,000
Spain : € 138,000,000
Industry : € 57,500,000
Energy : € 172,500,000
Signature date(s)
25/01/2013 : € 2,875,000
25/01/2013 : € 5,750,000
25/01/2013 : € 5,750,000
25/01/2013 : € 8,625,000
25/01/2013 : € 8,625,000
25/01/2013 : € 17,250,000
25/01/2013 : € 17,250,000
25/01/2013 : € 25,875,000
25/01/2013 : € 34,500,000
25/01/2013 : € 103,500,000
Other links
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Environmental Declaration - Puero de Santa Maria de Nieva
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pasilly, Censy & Moulins-en-Tonnerois - Situation géographique du projet
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Environmental Declaration - Puerto de Santa Maria de Nieva
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Wind farm Palomarejo - Volume II
Related public register
11/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FL LA TELLA ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Sumestación Loma desl Capón - Sumestación Valcaire en los Términos Municipales de Albuñuelas y Padal
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parque Eólico de Picos - Vale do Chão
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parc Eòlic Montargull
Related public register
10/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - EIA for Parque Eólico Bandeleras
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parc Eolic Monclues - Edicto Declaración Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pasilly, Censy & Mouline-en-Tonnerois
Related public register
10/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - EIA for Parque Eólico Rodera Alta
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Wind farm Palomarejo - Volume I
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/01/2013
20100433
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million
EUR 460 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework Loan with a de-linked risk sharing structure for the financing of investments by public entities and corporates in renewable energies (RE) and energy efficiency (EE), primarily in Spain but also in other EU Member States.

The project is in line with the Bank’s priority energy lending objectives concerning renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation supports projects that help to mitigate climate change. All of the individual schemes presented in the initial pipeline are categorised as Annex II projects under the EIA Directive, which may require an environmental impact assessment. The Bank will assess the Financial Intermediary’s promoter’s capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy.

The Bank will require the Financial Intermediary Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Environmental Declaration - Puero de Santa Maria de Nieva
08/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pasilly, Censy & Moulins-en-Tonnerois - Situation géographique du projet
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Environmental Declaration - Puerto de Santa Maria de Nieva
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Wind farm Palomarejo - Volume II
11/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FL LA TELLA ONSHORE WIND
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Sumestación Loma desl Capón - Sumestación Valcaire en los Términos Municipales de Albuñuelas y Padal
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parque Eólico de Picos - Vale do Chão
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parc Eòlic Montargull
10/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - EIA for Parque Eólico Bandeleras
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parc Eolic Monclues - Edicto Declaración Impacto Ambiental
08/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pasilly, Censy & Mouline-en-Tonnerois
10/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - EIA for Parque Eólico Rodera Alta
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Wind farm Palomarejo - Volume I
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Environmental Declaration - Puero de Santa Maria de Nieva
Publication Date
6 Dec 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72377760
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pasilly, Censy & Moulins-en-Tonnerois - Situation géographique du projet
Publication Date
8 Oct 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65478899
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Environmental Declaration - Puerto de Santa Maria de Nieva
Publication Date
6 Dec 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72351511
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Wind farm Palomarejo - Volume II
Publication Date
8 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48717315
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES
Publication Date
11 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66906421
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FL LA TELLA ONSHORE WIND
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67011303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Sumestación Loma desl Capón - Sumestación Valcaire en los Términos Municipales de Albuñuelas y Padal
Publication Date
11 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70180147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parque Eólico de Picos - Vale do Chão
Publication Date
6 Dec 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72364034
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parc Eòlic Montargull
Publication Date
6 Dec 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72393740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - EIA for Parque Eólico Bandeleras
Publication Date
10 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70175431
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parc Eolic Monclues - Edicto Declaración Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
6 Dec 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72367313
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pasilly, Censy & Mouline-en-Tonnerois
Publication Date
8 Oct 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65476081
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - EIA for Parque Eólico Rodera Alta
Publication Date
10 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70175039
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Wind farm Palomarejo - Volume I
Publication Date
8 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48549120
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149089214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100433
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Environmental Declaration - Puero de Santa Maria de Nieva
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pasilly, Censy & Moulins-en-Tonnerois - Situation géographique du projet
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Environmental Declaration - Puerto de Santa Maria de Nieva
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Wind farm Palomarejo - Volume II
Related public register
11/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FL LA TELLA ONSHORE WIND
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Sumestación Loma desl Capón - Sumestación Valcaire en los Términos Municipales de Albuñuelas y Padal
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parque Eólico de Picos - Vale do Chão
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parc Eòlic Montargull
Related public register
10/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - EIA for Parque Eólico Bandeleras
Related public register
06/12/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Parc Eolic Monclues - Edicto Declaración Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pasilly, Censy & Mouline-en-Tonnerois
Related public register
10/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - EIA for Parque Eólico Rodera Alta
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES - Wind farm Palomarejo - Volume I
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES
Other links
Summary sheet
SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES
Data sheet
SANTANDER FL ENERGY EFFIC & RENEWABLES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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