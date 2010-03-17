Automotive RDI Central Europe

Summary sheet
Johnson Controls International NV
The project comprises the promoter’s development activities in two of its seven Technology Centres in Europe, located in Trencin, Slovakia, and Sofia, Bulgaria, as well as related capital investments in Central / Eastern Europe, mainly in Kecskemet, Hungary.
The project aims at improving the promoter’s presence and market performance in Central and Eastern Europe. Most automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers are currently developing their manufacturing capacity in this region to produce new models which are affordable to local consumers, while also benefiting from the cost-advantages offered by these economies.
The project concerns investments in innovative and product development activities that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC. Related capital investments in new plants may require an EIA, to be assessed during the project appraisal. Overall, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment, as several of the targeted innovations focus on the weight optimisation of car interior components, which will indirectly contribute to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles and therefore also contribute to CO2 emission reduction.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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