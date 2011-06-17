Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BILBAO PORT AUTHORITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/10/2011 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/10/2011
20100286
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bilbao Port Authority

AUTORIDAD PORTUARIA DE BILBAO

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 60 million
Up to EUR 120.86 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the expansion/rehabilitation of port infrastructure in the Port of Bilbao.

The objective of the project is to cope with expected traffic growth, which otherwise would need to be handled at ports located farther away from final destinations, and thus resulting in bigger land transport costs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance of the various project components with the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal, and the status of any environmental studies and public consultations will be reviewed.

Bilbao Port Authority is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the above procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications