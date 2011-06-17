Summary sheet
AUTORIDAD PORTUARIA DE BILBAO
The project consists of the expansion/rehabilitation of port infrastructure in the Port of Bilbao.
The objective of the project is to cope with expected traffic growth, which otherwise would need to be handled at ports located farther away from final destinations, and thus resulting in bigger land transport costs.
Compliance of the various project components with the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal, and the status of any environmental studies and public consultations will be reviewed.
Bilbao Port Authority is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the above procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
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