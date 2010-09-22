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BALTIC II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2012 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC II
Related public register
19/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTIC II
Related press
Germany: Offshore wind power: EIB finances EnBW Baltic 2 with EUR 500 million

Summary sheet

Release date
22 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2012
20100030
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Kriegers Flak – Baltic II

EnBW – Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million.
EUR 1 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a new large-scale 288 MW offshore wind farm, consisting of 80 wind turbines located in the Baltic Sea about 35 km off the German coast. The project’s transmission grid connection may become part of a greater interconnected grid which will benefit from a grant under the European Energy Programme for Recovery fund.

According to the German government, a major element in achieving EU and national targets for the use of renewable energy is to develop the capacity of the offshore wind energy sector substantially. The governmental objective is to have at least 1 500 MW of offshore wind farms installed by 2011, with the long term goal to increase this capacity successively to at least 20 000 MW by 2030.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, by virtue of its technical characteristics, falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) with regard to EIA. According to national regulations offshore wind farms with more than 20 units are subject to a full EIA including public consultation. The competent authorities granted a conditional approval after extensive public consultation and confirmed with the permit that significant negative impacts on nature conservation sites can be excluded.

The promoter is a “public undertaking” according to the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC and as such it has to follow public procurement rules. The project will be implemented under a number of separate contracts for which calls for tenders have been published in the EU Official Journal.

Related documents
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC II
19/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTIC II
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related press
Germany: Offshore wind power: EIB finances EnBW Baltic 2 with EUR 500 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC II
Publication Date
5 May 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54863761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100030
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTIC II
Publication Date
19 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76896044
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100030
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC II
Related public register
19/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTIC II
Other links
Summary sheet
Kriegers Flak – Baltic II
Data sheet
BALTIC II
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related press
Germany: Offshore wind power: EIB finances EnBW Baltic 2 with EUR 500 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Offshore wind power: EIB finances EnBW Baltic 2 with EUR 500 million
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related public register
05/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC II
Related public register
19/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTIC II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications