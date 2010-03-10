SGN Gas Distribution Network (2010-13)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Scotia Gas Networks Ltd. (SGN) through its subsidiaries : Southern Gas Networks plc and Scotland Gas Networks plc
The project is part of SGN’s investment programme covering replacement and expansion of the gas distribution network for the period 2010-2013.
The investment is planned to cover schemes in both of SGN’s networks—the Scotland Gas Networks business (i.e. all of Scotland) and the Southern Gas Networks business (i.e. southern England).
The project activities fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended in 1997 and 2003), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. The majority of the programme will consist of the renewal of low pressure underground pipes in urban areas contributing to improved safety and the reduction of losses.
The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in Official Journal of the European Union where appropriate.
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