AVE Madrid - Alicante

Summary sheet
Administrator Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF)
The project involves the construction of approximately 252 km high-speed rail line to complete the connection from Madrid to Alicante and Murcia.
The project will substantially improve travel time between Madrid Albacete, Alicante and Murcia and therefore between Madrid and the regions located in the South-East of Spain.
According to EU Directive 85/337/EEC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, the project falls into the Annex I category and therefore an EIA is mandatory. Compliance with national and EU environmental legislation as well as potential impacts on Natura 2000 network will be verified during appraisal. The project planning predates the SEA Directive 2001/142/EC.
The promoter has complied with the requirement of publication of tender notices both in the National and EU Official Journal for all the contract notices and all the contract awards (covering design, construction and works supervision contracts) for the Project up to the moment and is expected to do so in the remaining contracts to be procured.
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