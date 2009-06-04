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LAHTI WASTE-TO-ENERGY PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 37,500,000
Solid waste : € 37,500,000
Signature date(s)
3/09/2010 : € 37,500,000
3/09/2010 : € 37,500,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FI
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FI
Related press
Finland: EIB supports innovative waste-to-energy project in Lahti

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/09/2010
20090604
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Lahti Waste to Energy Plant

Lahti Energia

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million.
EUR 160 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of two new circulating fluidised bed (CFB) gasifiers, fuel handling and storage, product gas cooling and cleaning systems, boiler, flue gas cleaning and steam turbine power plant, capable of producing 50 MW electricity and 90 MW of heat.

The new plant will produce electricity and heat, and will partly replace an existing coal-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex 1 of the EIA directive, and accordingly a full EIA is required. Use of waste fuel brings the main environmental benefits of the project. The project will reduce the amount of waste that is landfilled and it will provide a waste recovery route instead of existing disposal route.

The promoter is a public sector controlled entity and thereby required to follow Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC in the procurement. Electricity generation and sales activities in Finland have been exempt from this directive by the decision 2006/422/EC.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FI
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FI
Related press
Finland: EIB supports innovative waste-to-energy project in Lahti

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB supports innovative waste-to-energy project in Lahti
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FI
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - FI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications