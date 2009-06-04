Lahti Waste to Energy Plant

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Summary sheet
Lahti Energia
The project consists of two new circulating fluidised bed (CFB) gasifiers, fuel handling and storage, product gas cooling and cleaning systems, boiler, flue gas cleaning and steam turbine power plant, capable of producing 50 MW electricity and 90 MW of heat.
The new plant will produce electricity and heat, and will partly replace an existing coal-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant.
The project falls under Annex 1 of the EIA directive, and accordingly a full EIA is required. Use of waste fuel brings the main environmental benefits of the project. The project will reduce the amount of waste that is landfilled and it will provide a waste recovery route instead of existing disposal route.
The promoter is a public sector controlled entity and thereby required to follow Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC in the procurement. Electricity generation and sales activities in Finland have been exempt from this directive by the decision 2006/422/EC.
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