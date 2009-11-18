New Karolinska Solna PPP

Summary sheet
The Project involves the creation of the new Karolinska Solna University Hospital, a purpose-built hospital of around 700 beds/places, wherof 85% single-bed rooms, located on an existing hospital site in the Municipality of Solna, Stockholm. It will replace, modernise and - most importantly - fundamentally transform the existing university hospital service, thereby contributing to the reconfiguration of healthcare services across the Stockholm area. The new hospital will be built adjacent to and adjoining the Karolinska Institutet, one of Europe’s largest and most respected medical universities, and will provide healthcare, research and education on a large scale, creating a highly specialist and research intensive new university hospital in close association with the Karolinska Institutet.
The Project will improve healthcare access, provide appropriate service capacity, and transform the University Hospital into a dedicated tertiary care centre, linked closely to high quality education and research. The hospital is the key element in the creation of a world leading life science area in the Karolinska-Norra Station-district (Stockholm Science City) promoted by the City of Stockholm, City of Solna, Stockholm County Council, Karolinska Institutet, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Stockholm University. At least EUR 5 billion will be invested in the area until 2025. It will contribute to generating health gain, improve human capital formation and thereby contribute towards social and economic development.
The project is expected overall to have no significant detrimental environmental impact.
Procurement is in line with EIB guidelines for public institutions.
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