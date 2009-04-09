Summary sheet
Länsimetro Oy, City of Helsinki and City of Espoo
The project consists of the extension of the existing metro line in Helsinki to Espoo in the metropolitan area of Helsinki.
Protection of Environment and Sustainable Communities.
Given that underground railway projects fall under Annex II of the directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions, competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA. For the proposed project, a full EIA has been carried out with details to be examined during the appraisal. The question of the project being part of a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA|) in line with the EU directive 2001/42/EC will be examined during the project appraisal along with compliance with EU Birds and Habitat Directives.
The Promoters are subject to and follow EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts under the project shall be tendered in accordance with these regulations, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures applied by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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