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WESTMETRO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 450,000,000
Transport : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/04/2011 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FI
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - FI
Related press
Finland: Helsinki metro expansion project receives EIB loan of up to EUR 450m

Summary sheet

Release date
22 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/04/2011
20090409
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Westmetro

Länsimetro Oy, City of Helsinki and City of Espoo

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 350 million.
Approximately EUR 715 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the extension of the existing metro line in Helsinki to Espoo in the metropolitan area of Helsinki.

Protection of Environment and Sustainable Communities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given that underground railway projects fall under Annex II of the directive 85/337/EC and subsequent revisions, competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA. For the proposed project, a full EIA has been carried out with details to be examined during the appraisal. The question of the project being part of a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA|) in line with the EU directive 2001/42/EC will be examined during the project appraisal along with compliance with EU Birds and Habitat Directives.

The Promoters are subject to and follow EU procurement procedures (namely, Directive 2004/17/EEC) including publication in the EU Official Journal. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts under the project shall be tendered in accordance with these regulations, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. Under these circumstances, the procurement procedures applied by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FI
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - FI
Related press
Finland: Helsinki metro expansion project receives EIB loan of up to EUR 450m

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Helsinki metro expansion project receives EIB loan of up to EUR 450m
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FI
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - FI

Photogallery

Construction of a 14 km, double-track metro line linking Helsinki and Espoo, Finland’s two largest cities, with more than 100.000 passengers per day expected
Westmetro
©Lansimetro
Construction of a 14 km, double-track metro line linking Helsinki and Espoo, Finland’s two largest cities, with more than 100.000 passengers per day expected
Westmetro
©Lansimetro
Construction of a 14 km, double-track metro line linking Helsinki and Espoo, Finland’s two largest cities, with more than 100.000 passengers per day expected
Westmetro
©Lansimetro
Construction of a 14 km, double-track metro line linking Helsinki and Espoo, Finland’s two largest cities, with more than 100.000 passengers per day expected
Westmetro
©Lansimetro
Construction of a 14 km, double-track metro line linking Helsinki and Espoo, Finland’s two largest cities, with more than 100.000 passengers per day expected
Westmetro
©Lansimetro
Construction of a 14 km, double-track metro line linking Helsinki and Espoo, Finland’s two largest cities, with more than 100.000 passengers per day expected
Westmetro
©Lansimetro
Construction of a 14 km, double-track metro line linking Helsinki and Espoo, Finland’s two largest cities, with more than 100.000 passengers per day expected
Westmetro
©Lansimetro

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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