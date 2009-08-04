Publiacqua Settore Idrico Firenze

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project includes numerous water and wastewater schemes that are part of the investment programme of the Promoter.
The project contributes to improving the quality of the water and wastewater services. It is aimed at contributing to the implementation of the provisions of the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/CE and ensuring compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 98/83/CE. It is eligible under Article 267 point (c) common interest - environment.
A significant part of the investments will be aimed at ensuring compliance with EU environmental standards. The health and environmental impacts of the project are hence expected to be positive. Respect of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be requested.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement Directive (2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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