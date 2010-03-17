Sechilienne-Sidec Energie Renouvelable

Summary sheet
Promoter : Sechilienne-Sidec
Borrower : BNP Paribas SA, Crédit Agricole SA, Other Acceptable Banks
Investment programme including the construction and operation of roof-top and ground-based solar PV plants in the French Overseas Departments of Guadeloupe, Guyane, Martinique, Mayotte and La Réunion. Total installed capacity is estimated at 90 MW.
The project will contribute to national and European targets for renewable energy generation and thus contributes to environmental and security of energy supply objectives. It will contribute as well to the deployment of one of the priority technologies identified in the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan. In addition, the project will also contribute to the economic development of Convergence regions in France where the project schemes will be located in (French Overseas Departments of Guadeloupe, Guyane, Martinique, Mayotte and La Réunion).
Based on current information, the investment programme falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), requiring the competent authority to screen the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. In line with the Bank's guidelines, the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations will be assessed during appraisal.
Neither the promoter nor the project companies are subject to EU Procurement Directives. In line with its principles and its statute, the Bank will however ensure that suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices will be applied by the promoter and/or the special purpose companies. Details will be verified during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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