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WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 75,000,000
Services : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2010 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA addendum

Summary sheet

Release date
20 January 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2010
20090194
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Warehouse Logistics Romania

Warehouses de Pauw (WDP)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 80 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter’s strategic investment programme for its logistics network extension in the Romanian market, with the construction of four industrial estates for logistic warehouses to be erected and operated in two sites close to Bucharest (Corbii Mari and Fundulea), one site close to Ploiesti (Aricestii), and one close to Pitesti (Oarja).

The proposed project contributes to the further diversification of the economy of Romania through the establishment of additional logistics and warehouses modern supply chain, possibly leading towards an ameliorated productiveness of its wholesale and retail trade.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EIA Council Directive 97/11/EC of 3 March 1997 (point 10 Infrastructure projects: a) Industrial estate development). Romanian competent authorities, taking into account the location, the size and the nature of the project have decided that an EIA was not required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA addendum

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA
Publication Date
18 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
38380824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090194
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA addendum
Publication Date
18 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47441927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20090194
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA addendum
Other links
Summary sheet
Warehouse Logistics Romania
Data sheet
WAREHOUSE LOGISTICS ROMANIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications