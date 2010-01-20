Warehouse Logistics Romania

Summary sheet
Warehouses de Pauw (WDP)
The project concerns the Promoter’s strategic investment programme for its logistics network extension in the Romanian market, with the construction of four industrial estates for logistic warehouses to be erected and operated in two sites close to Bucharest (Corbii Mari and Fundulea), one site close to Ploiesti (Aricestii), and one close to Pitesti (Oarja).
The proposed project contributes to the further diversification of the economy of Romania through the establishment of additional logistics and warehouses modern supply chain, possibly leading towards an ameliorated productiveness of its wholesale and retail trade.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA Council Directive 97/11/EC of 3 March 1997 (point 10 Infrastructure projects: a) Industrial estate development). Romanian competent authorities, taking into account the location, the size and the nature of the project have decided that an EIA was not required.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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Documents
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