ACEA Efficienza Rete

Summary sheet
The project consists of a 4-year investment programme aimed at reinforcing and extending the electricity distribution network serving the city of Rome. It comprises a large number of independent small-medium size schemes, including the implementation/refurbishment of primary substations, MV underground cables, secondary substations and of the LV network.
The project will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, to connect new customers and to improve the quality and the reliability of supply. The project is therefore eligible under article 267 c) Common Interest. The financing of this project would contribute to the EIB’s lending priority policy on security and diversification of internal supply.
All the project schemes will fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, so leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. The project schemes will be mainly medium and low voltage underground reinforcements that normally do not require EIAs. However, given the archaeological heritage of the area, some project schemes may require EIAs. The other impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction.
The promoter is subject to public procurement rules in accordance with the Directive 2004/17/EC and with the Public Procurement Act of Italy (Dlgs. 163/06). The promoter’s approach for procurement of goods and services in the distribution sectors will be investigated during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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