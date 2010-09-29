Stockholm City banan

Summary sheet
Trafikverket
The construction of a double-track railway tunnel with 2 new stations beneath central Stockholm.
The tunnel will significantly improve the traffic throughput to and from south of Stockholm.
Given that an urban railway project falls under Annex II of the directive 85/337/EC, a competent authority decides on the requirement of an EIA and confirms that the project complies with the requirements of the EU nature conservation policy, according to the EU Birds directive (97/409/EEC) and the Habitat directives (92/43/EEC) and Nature 2000.
The project is subject to EU public procurement directives (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.