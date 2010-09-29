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STOCKHOLM CITY BANAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 590,840,102
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 590,840,102
Transport : € 590,840,102
Signature date(s)
17/12/2010 : € 130,840,102
9/12/2010 : € 460,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Railway Bridge Arsta - Alvsjo - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Citybanan - SV
Related press
Sweden: Stockholm train tunnel project receives up to EUR 600m in loans from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2010
20080499
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Stockholm City banan

Trafikverket

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 0.6 billion.
EUR 2.2 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction of a double-track railway tunnel with 2 new stations beneath central Stockholm.

The tunnel will significantly improve the traffic throughput to and from south of Stockholm.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given that an urban railway project falls under Annex II of the directive 85/337/EC, a competent authority decides on the requirement of an EIA and confirms that the project complies with the requirements of the EU nature conservation policy, according to the EU Birds directive (97/409/EEC) and the Habitat directives (92/43/EEC) and Nature 2000.

The project is subject to EU public procurement directives (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC).

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Railway Bridge Arsta - Alvsjo - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Citybanan - SV
Related press
Sweden: Stockholm train tunnel project receives up to EUR 600m in loans from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Stockholm train tunnel project receives up to EUR 600m in loans from EIB
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Railway Bridge Arsta - Alvsjo - SV
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Citybanan - SV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications