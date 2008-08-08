Poznan Municipal Infrastructure

Summary sheet
City of Poznan
The project consists of 6 major urban road schemes included in the Multi-Annual Investment Programme of the City.
The project is expected to provide a higher quality standard of urban roads within the City, improving the overall network capacity and enhancing road safety, at the same time as reducing road congestion and its negative impacts on both society and environment.
Poland, as a Member State, has to comply with EU Directives (85/337/EC as amended and 2001/42/EC). Compliance with the requirements of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC will be analysed during the appraisal. Moreover, the Bank will require compliance with the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, for every single scheme included in the project. Finally, even if the project concerns a consolidated urban environment and is not expected to affect Natura 2000 sites, compliance with the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be required by the Bank.
EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Polish legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
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