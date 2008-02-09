Brembo Production Facility Enhancement

Summary sheet
Brembo SPA
The project concerns the capacity expansion of the existing foundry plant placed within Brembo’s manufacturing site in Dąbrowa Górnicza, near Katowice. At the plant, the promoter produces brake discs for cars and industrial vehicles.
The project aims at the expansion, from some 70k tons to approximately 130k tons of iron casting and will be realised through the construction of a new building, adjacent to the existing foundry hall, and the installation of a new production line. The new foundry plant capacity is planned to replace external supplies of iron castings and to provide spare capacity to support further production expansion of the manufacturing plant. The project will assist the promoter to complete its vertical integration and thus reinforce its competitive position. It will contribute to the regional development of Silesia, by enhancing its industrial and manufacturing capabilities. Furthermore, it will create additional jobs.
Ferrous metal foundries are listed in Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and the promoter expects that an EIA will be required by the competent authority during the building permission phase.The relevant building permission and EIA or its waiver (screening out) from the competent authority following the appropriate public procedures, will be included in the disbursement conditions of the project.The new foundry will be built as an extension to the existing one located on an industrial “brown field” site. Already during the initial setup of the Brembo plant on the area, intensive investigations were carried out for residual pollution and for geological stability and no problems were detected.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives 2004/18/CE. Procurement procedures followed by the promoter (international and local competitive negotiation procedures) are in the best interest of the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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