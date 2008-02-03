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ANDALUCIA WIND POWER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 148,347,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 148,347,000
Energy : € 148,347,000
Signature date(s)
20/05/2009 : € 30,153,740.67
20/05/2009 : € 118,193,259.33
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/05/2009
20080203
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Andalucia Wind Power Project
Energia y Recursos Ambientales & Grupo Inverduero
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 190 million.
Estimated to be around EUR 380 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A wind power project of 242 MW plant capacity composed of eight wind farms in the Spanish regions Andalucía and Castilla La Mancha.

The development of renewable energy sources is a priority of the EU. The EU Council adopted a binding target of 20% share of renewable energies in overall EU energy consumption by 2020 and the project contributes to this objective. The development of renewable energy contributes to several key objectives of the EU: security of supply, environment, particularly fight against climate change and international competitiveness (to put EU industry at the forefront of the rapidly growing low-carbon technology sector). Additionally, the investments included in the operation are located in a Convergence region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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