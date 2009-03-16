SAGUNTO LNG PLANT-III-TEN

Summary sheet
Planta de Regasificación de Sagunto, SA.
Second expansion phase of the Sagunto LNG Plant that will increase the LNG import capacity through the addition of one LNG storage tank and one open-rack seawater vaporiser.
The project will increase import capacity of natural gas in line with national energy policy as established by the Spanish Energy Plan for the period 2008-2016 and will contribute to the development of the energy network supplying the European Union. The project is in line with European policy objectives to expand and diversify sources of energy supply.
The proposed expansion was already foreseen at the time of the initial construction of the Sagunto LNG terminal and was included in the EIA that received approval from the Ministry of Environment in November 2002. During its actual planning phase it was screened for potential impacts on the environment by the competent authority in 2007, which decided that an additional environmental impact assessment is not required. The decision was made public in the Boletín Oficial del Estado in 2007.
In 2008 a procurement notice was advertised in the EU Official Journal and the national Boletín Oficial del Estado in order to establish a list of pre-qualified contractors for an EPC contract. The tendering procedure is in progress at present.
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