NI Health Investment Programme (PPP)

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Summary sheet
A major hospital investment programme in Northern Ireland, delivered through PPP procurements, which comprises the construction of new and replacement hospitals and the modernisation and rehabilitation of others.
Following a fundamental review of the public health services, the Department is embarking on a major reconfiguration and organisational reform across Northern Ireland. The NI strategy reflects a number of objectives, including the need to maintain accessibility of services whilst improving clinical safety, service quality, effectiveness and efficiency. It involves the reconfiguration of the current 15 acute hospitals with a network of 9 major acute hospitals supported by a range of local hospitals, as well as organisational changes that will reduce the number of Boards and Trusts by April 2007.
During appraisal, the Bank will verify whether projects are covered by Directive 97/11/EC Annex II. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) may be requested by local authorities to support outline planning applications - particularly when a new construction is proposed for a Greenfield site. The findings of these studies will inform the design developed by competitive bidders. Where relevant, EIAs and identified mitigation measures, and the actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats' and Birds' Directives) will be examined during the appraisal of selected PPP projects as they come forward for funding.
As is standard for UK PPPs, the hospital projects are being procured in accordance with relevant EU Directives. Advertisements in the Official Journal of the European Union were placed in June 2006 (Enniskillen and Ulster) and October 2006 (Omagh), as well as scheduled for late 2006 (Women & Children's Hospital).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.