ACCELERATED FLOOD PREVENTION 2006

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of investment schemes for flood protection undertaken as part of the National Flood Prevention Strategy. The proposed scope includes investments in all major Czech river basins, as well as the rehabilitation, de-sludging and upgrading of existing pond systems, to better utilise them for retention of flood waves. Schemes will cover the whole country. Their implementation was accelerated further to the 2006 floods.
The project aims at implementing the National Flood Prevention Strategy, adopted by the Government in 2000, with the purpose of increasing the level of flood protection in the main urban areas of the country. The aim is achieving the targeted levels of protection and avoiding the effects of the recurrent, widespread floods that hit the country during the last ten years, the most severe of which were recorded in 1997 and 2002.
All schemes will be screened according to the requirements of applicable Directives, including 97/11/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, and the Natura 2000 and Habitats directives. The Bank will ensure that all schemes to be supported by the loan comply with the relevant EU environmental legislation.
Contracts will be tendered in accordance with applicable thresholds and procedures of national legislation and EU public procurement legislation, including publication on the OJEU if required (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC).
Social Security.
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