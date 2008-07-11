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A1 MOTORWAY -2ND PHASE PRIORITY TEN-T

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 575,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 575,000,000
Transport : € 575,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2008 : € 575,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EUR 1 070 million EIB support for the extension of Poland’s A1 motorway

Summary sheet

Release date
11 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2008
20060147
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A1 Motorway - 2nd phase
Gdansk Transport Company S. A. (GTC)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project cost
The current investment cost estimate made available to the Bank is EUR 1100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of about 62 km of motorway between Nowe Marzy and Torun, on a mixture of new (52 km) and old (10 km) alignment, as part of a Design, Build, Finance and Operate concession contract. This section of the A1 lies on the TEN-T Priority Axis Project Number 25, motorway axis Gdansk-Brno/Bratislava-Wien.

The motorway will improve the road connection between the main ports of Poland with its industrial heartland in the centre and south. The proposed motorway would serve international, inter city and local traffic demand. The motorway will compete primarily with the existing single carriageway and highly congested National Road 1 for north/south traffic while for traffic Warsaw-Gdansk the S7 expressway will be the main alternative.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The application of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC to the plans/programmes that include this project will be assessed during appraisal. The project will cross two Natura 2000 sites as well as potentially impact several other protected areas. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted to date, in particular the history of the analysis of alignment alternatives and the public consultations carried out, to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the EU Directives (including Habitats and Birds Directives) and any relevant international conventions to which Poland is party.

The project is to be implemented through a negotiated extension to an existing concession contract signed in August 2004. This existing contract was procured through a tender process after an international call for application to tender was launched in December 1995.

Comments

Motorways

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
EUR 1 070 million EIB support for the extension of Poland’s A1 motorway

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 1 070 million EIB support for the extension of Poland’s A1 motorway
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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