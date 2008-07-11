A1 MOTORWAY -2ND PHASE PRIORITY TEN-T

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of about 62 km of motorway between Nowe Marzy and Torun, on a mixture of new (52 km) and old (10 km) alignment, as part of a Design, Build, Finance and Operate concession contract. This section of the A1 lies on the TEN-T Priority Axis Project Number 25, motorway axis Gdansk-Brno/Bratislava-Wien.
The motorway will improve the road connection between the main ports of Poland with its industrial heartland in the centre and south. The proposed motorway would serve international, inter city and local traffic demand. The motorway will compete primarily with the existing single carriageway and highly congested National Road 1 for north/south traffic while for traffic Warsaw-Gdansk the S7 expressway will be the main alternative.
The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The application of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC to the plans/programmes that include this project will be assessed during appraisal. The project will cross two Natura 2000 sites as well as potentially impact several other protected areas. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted to date, in particular the history of the analysis of alignment alternatives and the public consultations carried out, to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the EU Directives (including Habitats and Birds Directives) and any relevant international conventions to which Poland is party.
The project is to be implemented through a negotiated extension to an existing concession contract signed in August 2004. This existing contract was procured through a tender process after an international call for application to tender was launched in December 1995.
Motorways
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