Gelsomina Vigliotti

Vice-President Vigliotti oversees the following areas:
Policy priorities
- SMEs and scale-up
- Agriculture and bioeconomy
EIB Global: Financing operations in the Southern Neighbourhood: Libya*, Egypt, Palestine**, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria***
Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Italy and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group
Internal projects and functions
- Risk-based project assessment
- Member of the EIF Board of Directors
Inter-institutional relations and external positions
- FAO, IFAD, WFP
- Think tanks