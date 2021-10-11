Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Gelsomina Vigliotti

Vice-President of the EIB

Key resources

  CV & declaration of interest

  Photo gallery

  Video gallery

Vice-President Vigliotti oversees the following areas:

Policy priorities

  • SMEs and scale-up
  • Agriculture and bioeconomy

EIB Global: Financing operations in the Southern Neighbourhood: Libya*, Egypt, Palestine**, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria***

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Italy and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

Internal projects and functions

  • Risk-based project assessment
  • Member of the EIF Board of Directors

Inter-institutional relations and external positions

  • FAO, IFAD, WFP
  • Think tanks
     

Latest news and speeches

4 August 2025

Italy: InvestEU - EIB provides €45 million to BrianzAcque to improve water and sewerage network efficiency and resilience

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €45 million loan to BrianzAcque, the publicly owned integrated water service company for the Italian province of Monza and Brianza, to back its 2025-2029 investment plan. The agreement announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and BrianzAcque Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Enrico Boerci aims to improve the efficiency of water and sewerage infrastructure in the municipalities served, benefiting around 877 000 people.
Water Water, wastewater management InvestEU Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Italy European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
28 July 2025

Italy: EIB–Snam - €264 million agreement to integrate biomethane into Italy’s gas network

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a loan of up to €264 million to Snam, with the aim of facilitating the integration of biomethane production plants into Italy’s energy infrastructure and promoting the transition to a more sustainable and diversified energy system.
Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Italy European Union Energy
25 July 2025

Italy: EIB and Banca Ifis provide €200 million in financing to back Italian pharmacies, with a focus on female entrepreneurs and cohesion

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Banca Ifis have signed a €200 million agreement to back the development of pharmacies in Italy, with a particular focus on female entrepreneurs and cohesion. The signature was announced today by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Banca Ifis Vice-President Rosalba Benedetto.
Health and life sciences Diversity and gender Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Italy Greece European Union Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
See more  

Official portraits

EIB Vice-President
Gelsomina Vigliotti
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Gelsomina Vigliotti
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Gelsomina Vigliotti
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Gelsomina Vigliotti
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Gelsomina Vigliotti
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President
Gelsomina Vigliotti
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Caroline Martin
©EIB
Download original

Follow Gelsomina Vigliotti on social media

* The EIB will start operating in Libya after it signs a framework agreement with the country (currently in preparation).

** This designation is not to be construed as recognition of a State of Palestine and is without prejudice to the individual positions of the Member States on this issue.

*** Following EU sanctions in November 2011, the EIB has suspended all loan disbursements and technical advisory contracts for projects in Syria.