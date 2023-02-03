Compliance activities

Integrity checks on operations and counterparties
Compliance carries out due diligence on EIB counterparties and operations, including on-going monitoring activities and controls, to ensure that the Bank does not unwittingly facilitate corruption, fraud, collusion, coercion, money laundering, tax fraud, harmful tax practices or the financing of terrorism.
Achieving this requires appropriate policies and measures in our business dealings and contracts. These measures include controls on anti-money laundering and on combating the financing of terrorism and other harmful practices. The EIB Group has updated its policies and adopted in 2019 the revised EIB Group Policy Towards Weakly Regulated, Non-transparent and Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions and Tax Good Governance ("EIB Group NCJ Policy").
The EIB’s strict policy towards such practices contributes to international efforts to promote integrity in the financial markets, and helps to mitigate the Bank’s exposure to legal and reputation risks.
In pursuing its integrity mission, Compliance collaborates with the Inspectorate General, an independent control function responsible for investigating internal and external allegations of fraud, corruption and other prohibited practices in EIB-financed operations or activities. Whenever irregularities, which could indicate illegal activities, are detected (following ex ante due diligence or as a result of ongoing monitoring), Compliance liaises with the Inspectorate General, which determines whether an investigation needs to be launched.
Integrity checks on staff and governing bodies
Integrity refers to adherence to the principles promoted by the Codes of Conduct. These set out the ethical behaviour expected of EIB staff members, contractors, consultants and members of the governing bodies. This includes a high standard of personal and professional ethics, loyalty, honesty and impartiality, and commitment to the Bank's objectives.
EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct
The EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct sets out the rules applicable in matters of professional ethics and behaviour and is to be read in conjunction with the Staff Regulations.
Management Committee Code of Conduct (2019)
This Code of Conduct applies to the members of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank. It sets out the rules applicable in matters of professional ethics and behaviour.
Code of Conduct of the Board of Directors
The Code of Conduct of the Board of Directors lays down the internal rules and practical arrangements applicable in matters of professional ethics to the Members of the Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank. It identifies the core values and principles of the EIB’s business ethics and sets out standards of professional behaviour and conduct expected to be demonstrated by the Members of the Board of Directors.
Code of Conduct for the members of the Audit Committee of the EIB
The rules of conduct spelled out in this code are based on the principles enshrined in the Bank's Statute, its Rule of Procedure and subsequent texts governing Bank activity, as well as on other general pertinent principles, and have been inspired by the Codes of Conduct for the Managment Committee and for the staff of the Bank.
Compliance of procurement procedures
The EIB Guide for Procurement is based on the EU’s fundamental principles on public procurement – non-discrimination, equal treatment, transparency and proportionality – and ensures fair competition among qualified tenderers. Compliance checks involve maintaining the compliance of procurement procedures with the rules set out in the EIB Guide for the Bank itself.
Other compliance activities
For matters in its remit, the Compliance function ensures cooperation with other EU institutions and bodies, international financial institutions, national development agencies and international standard-setting organisations.
Whistleblowing policy
The EIB Group Whistleblowing policy safeguards the Bank’s integrity by enhancing its transparency and helping to combat practices that might damage its activities and reputation.
By setting out clear reporting lines, ensuring maximum protection for any whistleblower acting in good faith, and condemning any retaliatory action or reprisals, this policy allows any relevant persons to fulfil their duty to report wrongdoings and irregularities.
