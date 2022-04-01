Description

Guide for the procurement of services, supplies, works and concessions managed by the EIB.

The purpose of the guide is to set out the procedures to be followed by the EIB when procuring

services, supplies, works and concessions for its own account, as well as

technical assistance services provided by external service providers inside or outside the EU under third party mandates.

Technical assistance services, also called “advisory services”, include all expert advice and expertise-based tasks delivered by the EIB Group and, when necessary, by external service providers managed by staff of the EIB Group.

It transposes the directive 2014/24/EU on public procurement.

Note #1: The document remains the version adopted in July 2017 – Only the editorial note on §2.4.2 has been updated in order to reflect the new threshold as of 01.01.2022.

Note #2: The document remains the version adopted in July 2017 – the rev 1.1 (April 2022) concerns only the increase of the financial thresholds for the award of low value contracts.