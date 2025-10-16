EIB Weltweit

Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Russlands Invasion in der Ukraine, der Klimawandel, extreme Armut: Die Welt sieht sich multiplen Krisen gegenüber, die nicht an Grenzen halt machen. Daher braucht es eine starke Antwort der EU und echte Partnerschaften. Unsere Antwort heißt EIB Global. Mit unserem Geschäftsbereich für Entwicklung arbeiten wir an nachhaltigen und gerechten Gesellschaften weltweit.

Wo wir arbeiten

Die EIB Global arbeitet mit Partnern aus aller Welt, vom Westbalkan über die östliche und südliche Nachbarschaft der EU, Subsahara-AfrikaLateinamerika und der Karibik bis Asien und im Pazifik. Seit 2021 fallen die meisten unserer Aktivitäten unter NDICI/Europa in der Welt, das zentrale Finanzierungsinstrument der EU für nachhaltige Entwicklung, Frieden und Stabilität.

Unsere Wirkung

Ob Zugang zu sauberem Wasser oder Strom – wir arbeiten hart dafür, mit unseren Finanzierungen vor Ort etwas zu bewirken. Das werden unsere 2024 weltweit finanzierten Projekte schätzungsweise erreichen:

1,8 Mio. Menschen

mit sicherem Trinkwasser

7,2 Mio. Haushalte

mit Strom aus erneuerbaren Quellen

4,2 Mio. Menschen

mit besserer Gesundheitsversorgung

Im Fokus

EIB Global strategic orientation

The orientation serves as a compass for our support outside the European Union, with the goal of increasing investment to up to €10 billion a year.

Storys aus aller Welt

Hinter jedem Projekt steht eine Geschichte. Erfahren Sie, wie wir das Leben der Menschen weltweit verbessern.

  •
    16 Oktober 2025

    Empowering SMEs in MENA: How the TCP is driving growth and innovation

    Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the MENA region’s economy – creating jobs, powering industries and driving innovation. Yet many face challenges in accessing finance and competing globally.

    The EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme (TCP), developed by the European Investment Bank and the European Union, is helping SMEs overcome these barriers. Through long-term funding, guarantees and technical assistance, the TCP is enabling businesses to grow, go greener and expand internationally.

    Discover how the TCP is making a difference in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and beyond – strengthening supply chains, supporting decarbonisation and building a new generation of sustainable entrepreneurs.

    Are you ready to grow? Learn how the TCP can support your business today.

    Jordan Tunisia Morocco Egypt Southern Neighbourhood
  15 Oktober 2025

    Green means go

    EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action

    North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans
  2 Oktober 2025

    Anschub statt Almosen

    Partnerschaften zwischen Europa und Afrika konzentrieren sich auf private Unternehmen als Garanten für Jobs und gesellschaftliche Stabilität

    Italien Deutschland Dänemark Niederlande Simbabwe Vereinigtes Königreich Europäische Union Subsahara-Afrika
  24 Juli 2025

    Kakao mit gutem Gewissen: Finanzierung für Fairtrade und Waldschutz

    EIB-Finanzierungen helfen Côte d’Ivoire, nachhaltigen Kakao ohne Abholzungen und Kinderarbeit zu produzieren und die Anbaumethoden zu verbessern.

    Côte d'Ivoire Subsahara-Afrika
  21 Juli 2025

    Klimaschutz mit den richtigen Regeln

    Kenias Zentralbank bewirkt mit intelligenten Klima-Reporting-Regeln mehr grüne Investitionen

    Kenia Subsahara-Afrika
  17 Juli 2025

    EIB Global: Für eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt

    Entdecken Sie im neuen Global Impact Report, wie die EIB Global Millionen Menschen hilft: durch Jobs, sauberes Wasser, Strom und bessere Gesundheitsdienste.

    Entwicklung weltweit
  1 Juli 2025

    Starke Partner für Entwicklungsländer

    LeapFrog ermöglicht Finanzdienstleistungen, Gesundheitsversorgung und saubere Energie für Millionen Menschen in Afrika und Asien.

    Nigeria Indien Ghana Indonesien Kenia Asien und Pazifik Subsahara-Afrika
  22 Mai 2025

    Die Welt braucht Gesundheitspartnerschaften

    Die Führungsspitzen müssen dafür sorgen, dass alle Länder die nötigen Mittel haben, um Krankheitsausbrüche schnell zu bekämpfen – sonst sind wir alle gefährdet

    Interviews Institutional Gesundheit und Life Sciences Partnerschaften Partner Covid-19 Direktorium Nadia Calviño Entwicklung weltweit Soziale Infrastruktur
  8 Mai 2025

    Belgrad atmet auf

    Mit EU-Hilfe entwickelt das Mihajlo-Pupin-Institut einen Luftreiniger für Serbiens Hauptstadt

    Serbien Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan
  7 Mai 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  7 Mai 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union
  25 April 2025

    Unsere Ukraine-Unterstützung 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer

Unsere Publikationen

Wer handeln will, muss das globale Umfeld verstehen. Lesen Sie dazu unsere Analysen, volkswirtschaftlichen Studien, Umfragen und weitere Ressourcen.

  15 Oktober 2025

    EIB Global strategic orientation

    The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.

    Global development
  30 Juni 2025

    Weltweiter Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB

    Entdecken Sie, wie wir durch unsere Arbeit außerhalb der EU eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt gestalten. Der Weltweite Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB-Gruppe bietet spannende Einblicke in Europas zentrale Rolle als Innovations- und Stabilitätsanker.

    Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer
  28 April 2025

    Tätigkeitsbericht Evaluierung 2024 und Arbeitsprogramm 2025–2027 der EIB-Gruppe

    Bericht über die elf Evaluierungen der unabhängigen Evaluierungsfunktion der EIB im Jahr 2024 und das Programm der Abteilung für 2025–2027

    Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  30 Januar 2025

    Prioritäten für mehr Wohlstand: Aktivitätsbericht 2024 der EIB-Gruppe

    Unsere Prioritäten stehen für Wachstum, Wohlstand, technologischen und sozialen Fortschritt – in den Mitgliedstaaten, in der EU und weltweit. Wie wir das im Einzelnen tun, das erfahren Sie in diesem Bericht.

    Europäische Union
  7 November 2024

    Finance in Africa

    The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.

    Sub-Saharan Africa
  5 November 2024

    Constructing Education: Building for impact

    A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.

    Infrastructure Education and training Global development Social infrastructure
  28 Oktober 2024

    Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

    Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.

    Latin America and the Caribbean
  12 September 2024

    Treuhandfonds in Aktion

    Die Entwicklungsgelder sind begrenzt. Lesen Sie, wie die EIB Global über zwölf Treuhandfonds Projekte fördert, die Veränderungen zum Guten bewirken.

    Ukraine Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer
  11 Juli 2024

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023

    This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.

    Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment
Sie möchten auf dem Laufenden bleiben?

Abonnieren Sie den Newsletter der EIB Global und erhalten Sie alle zwei Monate eine Auswahl aktueller Inhalte:

  • Informationen und Blogstorys zu aktuellen Projekten rund um den Globus
  • Podcasts und Videos zu aktuellen Themen
  • Neuigkeiten zu unserer Leitinitiative

