EIB Weltweit

Ob Zugang zu sauberem Wasser oder Strom – wir arbeiten hart dafür, mit unseren Finanzierungen vor Ort etwas zu bewirken. Das werden unsere 2024 weltweit finanzierten Projekte schätzungsweise erreichen:
1,8 Mio. Menschen
mit sicherem Trinkwasser
7,2 Mio. Haushalte
mit Strom aus erneuerbaren Quellen
4,2 Mio. Menschen
mit besserer Gesundheitsversorgung
Storys aus aller Welt
Hinter jedem Projekt steht eine Geschichte. Erfahren Sie, wie wir das Leben der Menschen weltweit verbessern.
-
Empowering SMEs in MENA: How the TCP is driving growth and innovation
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the MENA region’s economy – creating jobs, powering industries and driving innovation. Yet many face challenges in accessing finance and competing globally.
The EU Trade and Competitiveness Programme (TCP), developed by the European Investment Bank and the European Union, is helping SMEs overcome these barriers. Through long-term funding, guarantees and technical assistance, the TCP is enabling businesses to grow, go greener and expand internationally.
Discover how the TCP is making a difference in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan and beyond – strengthening supply chains, supporting decarbonisation and building a new generation of sustainable entrepreneurs.
Are you ready to grow? Learn how the TCP can support your business today.
-
Green means go
EIB programme strengthens Macedonian banks’ capabilities to help businesses invest in climate action
-
Anschub statt Almosen
Partnerschaften zwischen Europa und Afrika konzentrieren sich auf private Unternehmen als Garanten für Jobs und gesellschaftliche Stabilität
-
Kakao mit gutem Gewissen: Finanzierung für Fairtrade und Waldschutz
EIB-Finanzierungen helfen Côte d’Ivoire, nachhaltigen Kakao ohne Abholzungen und Kinderarbeit zu produzieren und die Anbaumethoden zu verbessern.
-
Klimaschutz mit den richtigen Regeln
Kenias Zentralbank bewirkt mit intelligenten Klima-Reporting-Regeln mehr grüne Investitionen
-
EIB Global: Für eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt
Entdecken Sie im neuen Global Impact Report, wie die EIB Global Millionen Menschen hilft: durch Jobs, sauberes Wasser, Strom und bessere Gesundheitsdienste.
-
Starke Partner für Entwicklungsländer
LeapFrog ermöglicht Finanzdienstleistungen, Gesundheitsversorgung und saubere Energie für Millionen Menschen in Afrika und Asien.
-
Die Welt braucht Gesundheitspartnerschaften
Die Führungsspitzen müssen dafür sorgen, dass alle Länder die nötigen Mittel haben, um Krankheitsausbrüche schnell zu bekämpfen – sonst sind wir alle gefährdet
-
Belgrad atmet auf
Mit EU-Hilfe entwickelt das Mihajlo-Pupin-Institut einen Luftreiniger für Serbiens Hauptstadt
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
-
Unsere Ukraine-Unterstützung 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
Unsere Publikationen
Wer handeln will, muss das globale Umfeld verstehen. Lesen Sie dazu unsere Analysen, volkswirtschaftlichen Studien, Umfragen und weitere Ressourcen.
-
EIB Global strategic orientation
The strategic orientation is a new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union, with the goal of strengthening the contribution of the EIB Group to Europe’s position in a changing world.
-
Weltweiter Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB
Entdecken Sie, wie wir durch unsere Arbeit außerhalb der EU eine resilientere, nachhaltigere und inklusivere Welt gestalten. Der Weltweite Wirkungsbericht 2024/2025 der EIB-Gruppe bietet spannende Einblicke in Europas zentrale Rolle als Innovations- und Stabilitätsanker.
-
Tätigkeitsbericht Evaluierung 2024 und Arbeitsprogramm 2025–2027 der EIB-Gruppe
Bericht über die elf Evaluierungen der unabhängigen Evaluierungsfunktion der EIB im Jahr 2024 und das Programm der Abteilung für 2025–2027
-
Prioritäten für mehr Wohlstand: Aktivitätsbericht 2024 der EIB-Gruppe
Unsere Prioritäten stehen für Wachstum, Wohlstand, technologischen und sozialen Fortschritt – in den Mitgliedstaaten, in der EU und weltweit. Wie wir das im Einzelnen tun, das erfahren Sie in diesem Bericht.
-
Finance in Africa
The ninth annual Finance in Africa report shows that financial conditions are improving in Africa but access to finance remains a severe constraint to economic development.
-
Constructing Education: Building for impact
A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.
-
Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean
Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.
-
Treuhandfonds in Aktion
Die Entwicklungsgelder sind begrenzt. Lesen Sie, wie die EIB Global über zwölf Treuhandfonds Projekte fördert, die Veränderungen zum Guten bewirken.
-
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023
This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.
