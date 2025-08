Description

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), once again achieved very good results in Austria in 2020 despite the challenging economic environment. The lending volume stood at €1.79 billion (2019: €1.72 billion), including €1.63 billion (2019: €1.55 billion) from the EIB. The main driver for this was the high demand for business liquidity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular to help small and medium-sized enterprises weather the crisis.