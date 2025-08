Description

Still in the midst of the pandemic, 2021 proved to be another busy year for the EIB Group in Spain. The EIB Group (the European Investment Bank (EIB) and its subsidiary the European Investment Fund (EIF)) provided €12.771 billion for 111 operations in Spain, which was once again among the three countries to receive the most financing, at almost 1% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

