The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Investment Fund (EIF), significantly stepped up its operations in Germany in 2019. Last year, the Group provided total financing of over €6.1 billion (2018: €5.6 billion), including €5.2 billion from the EU bank – an increase of 13%. Its focus last year was on financing to strengthen research, development and innovation, for which it provided around €2.5 billion.