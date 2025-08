Description

In 2018, EIB financing in Denmark amounted to slightly over 430 million euros (DKK 3.2 billion). The EIB’s investments supported some of the most cutting-edge technologies currently available worldwide, as well as the expansion of Kastrup Airport. In all, the EIB has invested just over 3.2 billion euros (DKK 239 billion) in Denmark over the past five years (2014-2018) supporting European Union priorities.