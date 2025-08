Description

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, 2021 was a positive year for financing in Sweden by the EIB Group, which is made up of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF). In total, the EIB Group provided financing to the country worth nearly €2.5 billion (SEK 26 billion, or 0.47% of Sweden’s gross domestic product (GDP)) to support a variety of initiatives, from climate-friendly transport and clean energy to combatting the pandemic and providing support for small and medium-sized companies.