  • Publication information

    31 Jul 2025

    60 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5959-6 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/7562761

    • Related tags

    • African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund
    • City Climate Finance Gap Fund
    • EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
    • Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF)
    • FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF)
    • Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF)
    • Innovation Fund
    • Water Sector Fund (WSF)
    • Water, wastewater management
    • mandates and partnerships
    • partnerships
    • Ukraine
    • Climate and environment
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation
    • Energy
    • Global development
    Show more Show less
PDF (EN)

Description

The EIB works with donors to create trust funds and provide in-depth support for impactful projects across the world through technical assistance, grants and financial instruments. This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.