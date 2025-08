Description

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19, 2020 was a highly active year for the EIB Group in Spain.

In 2020, the EIB Group provided almost €8.5 billion for 98 operations in Spain, making it one of the main beneficiary countries with financing amounting to nearly 0.8% of national GDP.

One of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, Spain received the greatest volume of approvals for projects related to COVID-19 in 2020.