Description

In 2018, EIB lending in the Czech Republic totalled EUR 443m.

EIB lending for projects promoting European objectives in the Czech Republic now totals EUR 3.8bn over the past five years (2014–2018). EIB loan disbursements, representing the support to the real economy, amounted to EUR 691m over the last three years, a record disbursement level in the country.

Financing for projects that contribute to economic progress in EU-assisted areas remains the key activity of the EIB. Most of the Czech Republic’s regions fully qualify for EIB loans as well as allocations from the European Union’s Structural and Cohesion Funds.

In the Czech Republic, as in other EU countries, the EIB supports investment projects that reduce disparities in regional development, strengthen economic competitiveness and improve living standards.