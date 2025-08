Description

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), significantly stepped up its operations in Germany in 2020, in particular as a result of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Group provided total financing of €6.9 billion (2019: €6.1 billion), including €5.9 billion (2019: €5.3 billion) from the EIB. As in previous years, in 2020 the EIB Group focused on strengthening research, development and innovation in Germany as a business hub.