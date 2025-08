Description

Last year the Group provided finance totalling nearly EUR 1.25 billion, of which almost EUR 1.18 billion came from the EU bank.

One of the Group's priorities is to support research, development and innovation. In 2018 this sector received finance totalling EUR 444 million from the EIB and the EIF, in particular via funding for Zumtobel, AMS Semiconductor and KTM.



Other priorities included infrastructure projects and support to small and medium-sized enterprises.

In total, EIB Group financing will unlock investment worth EUR 4 billion in Austria. For the current year the EIB Group expects to provide a similar amount of financing in Austria.