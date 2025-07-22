Description

This independent evaluation of the EIB Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap (2021-2025) aims to inform its next phase for 2026-2030. It assesses how the EIB Group’s financing activities, products and advisory services have evolved since 2021. It also looks at how the Roadmap was implemented and how it contributed to the Group’s positioning as the EU climate bank.

The evaluation finds that the EIB Group significantly increased its green financing , establishing itself as a leading green financier. Despite some implementation challenges, the Roadmap helped mobilise the Group around a shared objective.

The evaluation makes three recommendations: