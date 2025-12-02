Description

The evaluation insights is a streamlined accelerated assessment of the EIB’s Energy Lending Policy undertaken to inform the new EIB Group Energy Sector Orientation. The evaluation found that the Policy offered a solid, yet flexible framework aligned with EU clean energy transition goals and marked a pioneering shift away from unabated fossil fuels. The Policy’s adaptability enabled swift support for the REPowerEU Plan and a significant scale-up in EIB’s clean energy investments. EIB lending focused on mature technologies and large existing clients, while support for innovation and new entrants remained more limited. Lessons, which were built in the new Energy Sector Orientation, include preserving flexibility, considering a comprehensive approach to support across energy value chains, and setting intermediate objectives to better demonstrate and communicate on the EIB contribution to EU’s high-level objectives.