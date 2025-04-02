More homes. Better homes

A key role is played by cohesion policy, which has a long-standing tradition of supporting housing – making it more green, resilient and affordable. At the end of 2024, €7.5 billion of the EU budget was planned for housing in the cohesion policy programmes for the 2021-2027 period, mainly supporting energy efficiency of housing stock and social housing for vulnerable groups. Details are available in the story how cohesion policy supports housing at the Cohesion open data platform.

In the context of the European Affordable Housing Plan, the Commission will allow Member States to double the planned cohesion policy investments in affordable housing. The Commission services and the European Investment Bank are developing a model for financial instruments for affordable housing aiming to help the managing authorities to set up financial instruments contributing to support for housing.