Olmix, which was founded in 1995, now has 800 employees and EUR 160 million in annual turnover. It runs its own training programme, the Breizh Algae School, on the farm where Balusson was born, teaching people how algae can help them farm without pesticides, antibiotics or chemical additives.

"When I said that I was going to make a seaweed chicken, everyone laughed,” says Balusson, referring to a programme he created that raises chickens fed with seaweed. “But the project was well received in Japan and China, which allowed the development of the company internationally”.

The European Investment Bank backed Olmix with a EUR 30 million loan in September 2017. The Bank liked the company’s plan to help feed the world sustainably. "Olmix meets the European objectives of promoting marine biological resources, promotingalgae for sustainable agriculture and having a positive impact on the environment,” says Sébastien Collot, an EIB engineer who worked on the project.