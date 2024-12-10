The landslide remains a vivid memory in Casamicciola Terme on the island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples. "It was immediately clear that something tragic had happened," says Mayor Giosi Ferrandino. "The amount of muddy debris reaching the centre of the town showed us the scale of the landslide and the devastation it caused on the hill."

Heavy rains on Mount Epomeo in November 2022 triggered the landslide, which swept away homes and dragged cars into the sea, claiming twelve lives, including those of a three-week-old baby and two young siblings. And that was only five years after a 4.0 earthquake rattled the whole of Ischia, killing two women and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

Rebuilding after the earthquake and landslide is a monumental task. "We’re helping Ischia, making sure funds are available to the Italian government when needed during the rebuilding process," says Claudia Barone, a senior European Investment Bank loan officer who worked on the €150 million loan signed with Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance in November 2024, to rebuild public infrastructures and private buildings affected by the earthquake and floods. It’s the first tranche of a €1 billion financial package approved in October.