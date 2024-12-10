“It’s a tough decision, but it’s for the safety of citizens”
The landslide remains a vivid memory in Casamicciola Terme on the island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples. "It was immediately clear that something tragic had happened," says Mayor Giosi Ferrandino. "The amount of muddy debris reaching the centre of the town showed us the scale of the landslide and the devastation it caused on the hill."
Heavy rains on Mount Epomeo in November 2022 triggered the landslide, which swept away homes and dragged cars into the sea, claiming twelve lives, including those of a three-week-old baby and two young siblings. And that was only five years after a 4.0 earthquake rattled the whole of Ischia, killing two women and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.
Rebuilding after the earthquake and landslide is a monumental task. "We’re helping Ischia, making sure funds are available to the Italian government when needed during the rebuilding process," says Claudia Barone, a senior European Investment Bank loan officer who worked on the €150 million loan signed with Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance in November 2024, to rebuild public infrastructures and private buildings affected by the earthquake and floods. It’s the first tranche of a €1 billion financial package approved in October.
- Read how Morocco invests in new education infrastructure and tackles social inequality in rural areas devastated by an earthquake
An innovative study on climate risks
Before rebuilding, it’s essential to make the area safe from flooding and landslides. Reconstruction can only start once the plan to reduce these risks is approved. Safety work and rebuilding happen at the same time. For example, there are works underway to clear and widen the drainage system, because many riverbeds have been blocked or built over.
With growing threats from rising sea levels and heavy rainfall caused by climate change, the European Investment Bank offered local authorities an innovative study that looks at climate risks and vulnerabilities. This first-of-its-kind study in Italy also recommends sustainable ways to plan, design, and carry out the reconstruction.
“Ischia rebuilds by reducing the risks that led to the original disaster, creating a positive impact in the process,” says European Investment Bank senior engineer Marco Cecchetto.
“The study and the loan from the European Investment Bank boost trust in the island’s reconstruction plan,” says Commissioner Legnini. “They enable the government to find resources under the best possible conditions and encourage us to follow strict environmental standards.”
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Supporting post disaster urgent reconstruction measures in the Island of Ischia, following the earthquake and landslides/flood events that occurred in the island of Ischia in 2017 and 2022 respectively as well as prevention and mitigation measures to cope with hydrogeological risk in the area, both through a dedicated credit facility and technical assistance/advisory support.