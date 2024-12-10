Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
‘A tough decision’

How Ischia is rebuilding after a devastating earthquake and landslide

By 10 December 2024
 

The landslide remains a vivid memory in Casamicciola Terme on the island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples. "It was immediately clear that something tragic had happened," says Mayor Giosi Ferrandino. "The amount of muddy debris reaching the centre of the town showed us the scale of the landslide and the devastation it caused on the hill."

Heavy rains on Mount Epomeo in November 2022 triggered the landslide, which swept away homes and dragged cars into the sea, claiming twelve lives, including those of a three-week-old baby and two young siblings. And that was only five years after a 4.0 earthquake rattled the whole of Ischia, killing two women and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

Rebuilding after the earthquake and landslide is a monumental task. "We’re helping Ischia, making sure funds are available to the Italian government when needed during the rebuilding process," says Claudia Barone, a senior European Investment Bank loan officer who worked on the €150 million loan signed with Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance in November 2024, to rebuild public infrastructures and private buildings affected by the earthquake and floods. It’s the first tranche of a €1 billion financial package approved in October.

Safer, resilient and sustainable rebuilding

Ischia is an idyllic island, known to tourists for its thermal springs, unspoiled beaches and breathtaking scenery. However, it is also at risk of earthquakes. The problem has worsened over the years because illegal homes and buildings have been built in restricted or risky areas, including riverbeds. This has made it harder for the ground and trees to absorb water, leading to flooding.

Natural waterways that should drain the land have been blocked by buildings and left uncleared, with debris piling up. There is also neglected forest and parts of the coast are being worn away by erosion.

Casamicciola Terme, with nearly 8 000 residents, is particularly vulnerable to landslides. Reconstruction has been underway for a year. Most will be able to rebuild their homes, following anti-seismic rules. But 20% will need to move elsewhere on the island.

Giovanni Legnini, the extraordinary commissioner for post-earthquake reconstruction and delegated commissioner for the landslide emergency in Ischia, and Giosi Ferrandino, Mayor of Casamicciola.

“It’s a tough decision, but it’s for the safety of citizens,” says Giovanni Legnini, the extraordinary commissioner for post-earthquake reconstruction and delegated commissioner for the landslide emergency in Ischia.

The first ten relocations have already happened, and another 100 voluntary relocations are in progress. These residents will receive help to buy a similar property in a safer area on the island. Meanwhile, those waiting for relocation are being given a monthly allowance to rent an apartment. However, after the 2022 landslide, about a hundred are still living in hotels.

“It’s a tough decision, but it’s for the safety of citizens”
Giovanni Legnini

The extraordinary commissioner for post-earthquake reconstruction and delegated commissioner for the landslide emergency in Ischia

An innovative study on climate risks

Works are underway to clear and widen the drainage system, because many riverbeds have been blocked or built over. EIB

Before rebuilding, it’s essential to make the area safe from flooding and landslides. Reconstruction can only start once the plan to reduce these risks is approved. Safety work and rebuilding happen at the same time. For example, there are works underway to clear and widen the drainage system, because many riverbeds have been blocked or built over.

With growing threats from rising sea levels and heavy rainfall caused by climate change, the European Investment Bank offered local authorities an innovative study that looks at climate risks and vulnerabilities. This first-of-its-kind study in Italy also recommends sustainable ways to plan, design, and carry out the reconstruction.

“Ischia rebuilds by reducing the risks that led to the original disaster, creating a positive impact in the process,” says European Investment Bank senior engineer Marco Cecchetto.

“The study and the loan from the European Investment Bank boost trust in the island’s reconstruction plan,” says Commissioner Legnini. “They enable the government to find resources under the best possible conditions and encourage us to follow strict environmental standards.”

Tracking the progress of the reconstruction works

The Casamicciola waterfront is being rebuilt by recovering and reusing landfill material from the landslide.

The Casamicciola waterfront is being rebuilt by recovering and reusing landfill material from the landslide. "This way, we save resources and solve long-standing problems in the area,” says Mayor Ferrandino.

To track the progress of all these works, a new online platform – the Ischia Reconstruction Monitoring app – provides real-time updates on the rebuilding after the earthquake and landslide.

Building on the key findings of the EIB study, this is the first such app in Italy. It also encourages everyone involved to work together and ensures progress is closely monitored.

Even with everything in place for Ischia's recovery, Ferrandino sometimes feels discouraged by Italy’s “endemic problem” – bureaucracy. His determination to help his community keeps him going, together with his dream of offering a better Ischia for his two grandchildren.

"At last, I see the light at the end of the tunnel," he says.

"This way, we save resources and solve long-standing problems in the area”
Giosi Ferrandino

Mayor of Casamicciola

Related project(s)

ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL

Supporting post disaster urgent reconstruction measures in the Island of Ischia, following the earthquake and landslides/flood events that occurred in the island of Ischia in 2017 and 2022 respectively as well as prevention and mitigation measures to cope with hydrogeological risk in the area, both through a dedicated credit facility and technical assistance/advisory support.

About the author

Chiara Robotti
Chiara Robotti

Behind every project are people with their stories. I bring these stories to life, showing how the European Investment Bank’s work makes a difference in communities around the world.

Related tags

  • Urban development
  • adaptation
  • environment
  • flood risk management
  • reconstruction
  • climate
  • Italy
  • Climate and environment
  • Social infrastructure
