Italy: Ischia - EIB provides €1 billion for post-earthquake and landslide reconstruction

25 November 2024
Legambiente
  • The first €150 million tranche – part of the financial package approved by the EIB for the reconstruction of public and private buildings in Ischia – was signed today.
  • The EIB financing will go to the Italian government via the Ministry for the Economy and Finance, and will help fund the operations of the Commissioner’s Office.
  • The agreement follows the free EIB technical assistance that identified areas of intervention and technical specifications.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €1 billion loan to rebuild public and private buildings in the Italian region of Ischia that were severely damaged by the 2017 earthquake and 2022 landslide. The first tranche of €150 million to support ongoing operations was signed at the Ministry for the Economy and Finance today.

In concrete terms, the EIB loan will go to the Ministry for the Economy and Finance and will help fund the operations of the Commissioner’s Office. This agreement is another step forward in the longstanding partnership between the EIB and Italy, which aims to support strategic initiatives of national importance. Recent joint projects include helping Rete Ferroviaria Italiana S.p.A (RFI) to develop high-speed rail across the country and rebuilding central Italian regions hit by earthquakes in 2016 and 2017, for which the EIB provided €4.75 billion.

The post-earthquake and landslide reconstruction operations on the island of Ischia aim to secure and enhance a wonderful yet fragile corner of Italy, while also making it more resilient. The funds will help finance operations to renovate private residential and non-residential buildings, schools and public buildings, water infrastructure and roads. All buildings renovated with EIB resources will adhere to the highest energy efficiency standards. In addition, to foster climate change adaptation and combat hydrogeological instability, financing will go to operations to shore up slopes, restore the hydraulic conductivity of riverbeds and build new structures to mitigate remaining risks.

The best interest rate terms available on international markets mean that the resources provided by the EIB will enable the Italian government to make substantial financial savings over the 25-year financing period. This financial support is further complemented by the free technical assistance agreement signed by the EIB and the Commissioner’s Office in 2022, which identified the main climate adaptation measures, investment options and technical specifications for post-earthquake reconstruction in Ischia and operations to combat hydrogeological instability, and which continues to assist the Commissioner’s Office with implementing initiatives.

“This agreement confirms the EIB role as a major financial and technical partner of Italy in addressing the challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “The EIB loan was made possible by the free technical assistance offered to the Commissioner's Office, which identified main areas of intervention to strengthen Ischia’s resilience to future extreme climate events, ensuring a safer future and a more sustainable island for its residents.”

“I would like to thank EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Minister for the Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti for signing this finance contract. I am very pleased that this project agreement has been finalised,” added Commissioner Giovanni Legnini. “The EIB's contribution to post-earthquake and post-landslide reconstruction on the island of Ischia is of decisive importance, both from a financial point of view and for the advisory support provided so far. Engaging in joint projects with the EIB will enable us to further strengthen compliance with environmental sustainability principles and to integrate climate change adaptation into project design. This is the first time we have done this during the reconstruction process and we are very pleased with it. It is hoped that the contract signed today will gradually be financed from the government budget.”

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It finances investments that can contribute to EU policy. EIB projects strengthen competitiveness, foster innovation, promote sustainable development and improve social and territorial cohesion while supporting a fair and rapid transition towards climate neutrality. In the past five years, the EIB Group has provided more than €58 billion in financing for projects in Italy.

Ischia Post Disaster and CC Resilience FL
©EIB
Ischia Post Disaster and CC Resilience FL
©EIB
Ischia Post Disaster and CC Resilience FL
©Legambiente
Related project(s)

ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL

Supporting post disaster urgent reconstruction measures in the Island of Ischia, following the earthquake and landslides/flood events that occurred in the island of Ischia in 2017 and 2022 respectively as well as prevention and mitigation measures to cope with hydrogeological risk in the area, both through a dedicated credit facility and technical assistance/advisory support.

Signed | 25/11/2024

Contact

Lorenzo Squintani

Press Office

Reference

2024-469-EN

Related tags

  • environment
  • management committee
  • Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI
More press releases
21 April 2023

Italy: Ischia - EIB provides free technical assistance to combat hydrogeological instability and aid reconstruction

Improving climate resilience to future extreme weather events and helping to plan the sustainable reconstruction of Ischia following the landslides and floods that struck the island in November 2022, causing 12 deaths and severely damaging infrastructure, are the main goals of the free technical advisory agreement announced today by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Giovanni Legnini, the Italian government’s Extraordinary Commissioner for operations in Ischia municipalities affected by the 2017 earthquake.

Water Environment Water, wastewater management Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Italy European Union Climate and environment
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.

Transport InvestEU Kyriacos Kakouris Management committee Czechia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure
4 August 2025

InvestEU: EIB provides €45 million to BrianzAcque to improve water and sewerage network efficiency and resilience

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a €45 million loan to BrianzAcque, the publicly owned integrated water service company for the Italian province of Monza and Brianza, to back its 2025-2029 investment plan. The agreement announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and BrianzAcque Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Enrico Boerci aims to improve the efficiency of water and sewerage infrastructure in the municipalities served, benefiting around 877 000 people.