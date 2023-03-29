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ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/11/2024 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Related press
Italy: Ischia - EIB provides free technical assistance to combat hydrogeological instability and aid reconstruction
Related press
Italy: Ischia - EIB provides €1 billion for post-earthquake and landslide reconstruction
Related story
‘A tough decision’

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2024
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 15/09/2023
20230329
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
REPUBBLICA ITALIANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1260 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The framework loan will finance the urgent post disaster reconstruction measures on the Island of Ischia following the earthquake and landslides/floods that occurred 2017 and 2022 respectively.

The aim is to finance the rehabilitation of damaged private and public buildings as well as infrastructure (e.g. urban roads, integrated water-cycle and other networks). The operation will also support prevention and mitigation measures to cope with hydrogeological risk in the area, both through a dedicated credit facility and technical assistance/advisory support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU and national environmental legislation. With reference to individual reconstruction schemes, most of them are not expected to cause any significative negative impact on the environment and/or protected natural sites. Nevertheless, individual schemes falling within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) on the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment, shall be subject to an environmental impact assessment or a screening procedure. Schemes potentially affecting protected natural sites shall be subject to screening and, if required, to the appropriate appraisal under the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives before the Bank funds are allocated. The Project has been assessed for Paris alignment and is considered to be aligned with both low carbon and resilience goals against the policies set out in the Climate Bank Roadmap (Annex 2) and/or associated guidance and other relevant documents. To the extent that the interventions will comprise the reconstruction of damaged public buildings and key infrastructure, negative impacts will be balanced by the benefits that the restoration of basic services will bring to the affected population. The project is expected to bring a number of positive social impacts, including the increase in the quality of public services available to the inhabitants as a result of the rehabilitation and modernisation of public buildings and infrastructure damaged by the earthquake, landslide and flood events. The reconstruction addresses and mitigates identified risks, including those resulting from the Climate Risk Vulnerability Assessment, according to "build back better" approach.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Related documents
24/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Other links
Related press
Italy: Ischia - EIB provides free technical assistance to combat hydrogeological instability and aid reconstruction
Related press
Italy: Ischia - EIB provides €1 billion for post-earthquake and landslide reconstruction

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Publication Date
24 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
221645370
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230329
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Other links
Summary sheet
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Data sheet
ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL
Related press
Italy: Ischia - EIB provides free technical assistance to combat hydrogeological instability and aid reconstruction
Related press
Italy: Ischia - EIB provides €1 billion for post-earthquake and landslide reconstruction
Related story
‘A tough decision’

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: Ischia - EIB provides free technical assistance to combat hydrogeological instability and aid reconstruction
Related press
Italy: Ischia - EIB provides €1 billion for post-earthquake and landslide reconstruction
Related story
‘A tough decision’
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ISCHIA ISLAND POST DISASTER AND CC RESILIENCE FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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