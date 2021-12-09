© Anaconda Biomed François Salmon is co-founder and chief executive of medical technology company Anaconda Biomed.

The surgery was the first of a clinical trial by Anaconda Biomed, a medical device start-up which has revolutionized the treatment of stroke. “I’m happy that we’ve helped healthcare professionals save lives and reduce disability after stroke,” says Salmon, Anaconda’s chief executive since 2018.

To carry out further trials, Anaconda Biomed received venture debt funding of up to €10 million from the European Investment Bank in October 2021. The loan also gave the Barcelona company the liquidity it needed to keep going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anaconda’s system is refreshingly simple,” says Tom Andersen, the European Investment Bank engineer who worked on the loan. “And there’s no better mission than improving or even saving lives. This system offers a cost-effective improved treatment. ”

Innovative stroke treatment moves like an Anaconda snake

The carotid arteries, which run from the heart to the brain on each side of the neck, can thicken when a clot blocks a major blood vessel. Blood supply to vital parts of the brain is interrupted. That’s a stroke. The longer the artery is clogged, the more likely it is that there will be lasting damage, such as paralysis and speech problems.