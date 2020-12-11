When the COVID-19 pandemic is overcome, our bodies will carry traces of the virus that we have survived. The same is true of our economy. And just as we all act together with solidarity to protect each other through social distancing, a great coordinated campaign with the participation of many EU nations is the best route to return us to prosperity.

The biggest part of the European Investment Bank Group’s pandemic response is the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF), which aims to use up to €25 billion in guarantees provided by contributing EU Member States to spur as much as €200 billion in financing in the participating countries by the end of 2021. Most of that will support small and medium-sized enterprises, with some of it intended for slightly bigger companies and healthcare entities, and it will be provided through debt financing, as well as venture or growth capital.

The Guarantee Fund is a massive undertaking. But the EIB Group is confident that it can meet the challenge. We can point to the success of our previous crisis response, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), a five-year guarantee programme that ran until the end of 2020 and far surpassed its target of €500 billion in investment supported. “The level of ambition for pushing the European economy higher is there,” says Wilhelm Molterer, EFSI’s Managing Director. “If you want to make a big impact, you have to create a big programme and go for it.”

The EGF certainly does that. And in double quick time, too. “It would normally take two years at least to prepare a mandate of this size, but we put it together in six months,” says Ioanna-Victoria Kyritsi, who leads EGF implementation at the European Investment Bank. “This is incredibly ambitious and new for the Bank. It’s a crisis instrument. We’re really trying to make a huge difference for affected parties in the Member States.”

One of the leads on the EGF at the European Investment Fund, Bernardo Ghilardi, concurs. “There are so many parties involved in a programme of this size and they all needed to be on the same page. It was a massive effort for the EIB Group.”