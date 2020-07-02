When coronavirus struck, the European Commission joined with EU member states and European institutions to prepare a swift and massive package of relief for businesses devastated by the pandemic. One European programme was already at work, immediately delivering hundreds of millions of euros in financing for projects that aim to fight COVID-19.

With the backing of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the European Investment Bank financed a €50 million deal in May to back COVID-19 trials of a treatment by German-Israeli company Pluristem that uses placenta cells to fight infections. In June, the Bank used the EFSI guarantee to back Germany’s BioNTech with a €100 million to support its COVID-19 vaccine programme.

“EFSI shows what can be done with scarce financing by joining public and private forces,” says Wilhelm Molterer, the former Austrian finance minister who is EFSI managing director. “This experience is even more important, given the huge challenges ahead of us.”

One such challenge is climate action. Despite the demands of COVID-19, EFSI is surpassing its targets on this front too. After all, the coronavirus crisis is just the latest chapter in the eventful story of EFSI, which was born out of the financial crash of a decade ago. As part of the Investment Plan for Europe, a ground-breaking economic stimulus programme designed to kickstart the continent’s economy, EFSI started in 2015 as a guarantee from the EU budget to stand behind the lending activities of the European Investment Bank, the EU bank. With its mandate extended and increased in 2017, EFSI has now surpassed its target of supporting €500 billion in investment ahead of schedule, even as it adapts to the impact of COVID-19 on Europe’s economy.

“EFSI has changed the way public finance is used,” says Iliyana Tsanova, EFSI’s deputy managing director. “EU public support has been pivotal in sustaining risk-capital financing across the Union. It gave us a highly efficient and flexible instrument that was fit to meet evolving market needs.”

Adds Tsanova, “I was excited to see how fast we managed to adapt our strategy and respond to the COVID-19 crisis. We were able quickly to provide urgently needed liquidity support for companies impacted by the pandemic and funding for companies working on the development of cures and vaccines. Flexibility is the key to success.”