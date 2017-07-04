New mobility concept

Aligned to the main road axes of the lower part of the city and broadly parallel to the seashore, it will run from the southern fringes of the city at Hoya de la Plata, to the seaport in the north at Manuel Becerra, passing through the historical and commercial districts. 75% of daily journeys within the city take place in this area. Reliable transport infrastructure is crucial.

“MetroGuagua is a high capacity solution,” says Mayor Hidalgo Macario. “It will be the first bus rapid transit system in Spain.”

Las Palmas has historically been highly dependent on private cars. “This is a revolutionary plan for a city where 67% is private car modal share. MetroGuagua will promote a modal shift from private to public, in the most cost-effective way,” says Doramas Jorge-Calderón, senior economist at the EIB. He was also born and grew up in Las Palmas.

MetroGuagua will not only improve public mobility in the lower part of the city, but will also “enable the restructuring of the entire network, improving journeys and waiting times in the periphery,” adds Elena Campelo, the EIB engineer working on the project.

The EIB loan is backed by the Investment Plan for Europe, the first such project in the Canary Islands. The Investment Plan’s EU budget guarantee crucially allows the Bank to take higher risksand lend to municipalities under conditions that wouldn’t otherwise have been possible. The EIB loan has facilitated the long-term financing on favourable conditions, both in terms of repayment periods - up to 20 years - and interest rates.

“The loan was given to the bus company, which then passed on the favourable conditions to the municipality,” explains Hidalgo Macario. “The EIB loan was key in bringing the project forward and crowding in private sector resources.”

Delivering benefits along the way

The construction phase will start in July 2017, providing up to 1000 jobs, in a region with unemployment over 25%.

After that, the project will cover the purchase of 17 low-floor articulated buses: hybrid or electric vehicles, depending on “what is available and best on the market at that moment,” says Hidalgo Macario.

MetroGuagua works are expected to finish in 2021. The new bus transit will be:

flexible : “The shape of the city naturally fits a dedicated fast lane which, exceptionally, can also be used for other transport modes. This wouldn’t be possible with a tram,” says Elena Campelo.

: “The shape of the city naturally fits a dedicated fast lane which, exceptionally, can also be used for other transport modes. This wouldn’t be possible with a tram,” says Elena Campelo. fast and reliable : The new buses will go from the current 13km/h to 20km/h and will run every 5 minutes.

: The new buses will go from the current 13km/h to 20km/h and will run every 5 minutes. cost-effective and implemented in a relatively short amount of time, especially compared to a tram or a metro.

and implemented in a relatively short amount of time, especially compared to a tram or a metro. high-capacity and comfortable : Each bus will carry 170-190 passengers. In the lower part of the city, the bus transit alone will carry 14 million passengers each year, against the current 10 million.

: Each bus will carry 170-190 passengers. In the lower part of the city, the bus transit alone will carry 14 million passengers each year, against the current 10 million. environmentally-friendly: The new buses are less polluting. A new bicycle lane will be created and the sidewalks bordering the new bus lanes will be widened.

The MetroGuagua project qualifies for the financing under the Cleaner Transport Facility, a new initiative launched by the EIB and European Commission to assist investments in cleaner transport projects.

“MetroGuagua will further enhance the vibrancy of our city and the quality of life of its citizens, young people first. My daughter will make the most out of it,” says Hidalgo Macario, smiling.