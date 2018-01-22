Description

Europe and the EU are in the midst of profound change. Many external influences will affect the EU Bank’s role and its future path, including financial market regulation and critical political decisions at EU level. This document tells you what to expect from the EIB Group in 2018. In it you can find:

an outline of the Operating Framework identifying the key aspects for the Bank to pursue based on current knowledge and expected evolution of external and internal influences

an Operational Plan for 2018 with performance targets and orientations aligned to the current expectations of the Bank’s stakeholders, as well as preliminary indications for 2019 and 2020.

Here are some highlights of the plan for 2018:

The target for new lending signatures in 2018 is EUR 67 billion

The number of operations will be maintained, but with smaller sizes as higher-risk Special Activities continue to make up a growing proportion of lending

Special Activities, including the European Fund for Strategic Investments and risk-sharing initiatives, should be about 25 percent of overall lending, at EUR 17.3 billion

Inside the EU the EIB will continue to support EU policy goals aimed at restoring EU competitiveness and long term economic growth and job creation, building on its financial and technical experience

Outside the EU, lending will focus on the expansion of basic infrastructure, such as roads, electricity networks and water supply

Advisory services will continue to increase, with a forecast 530 assignments in 2018. It’s estimated these projects will eventually support a total investment cost of EUR 28 billion.

You can also read more about the context for the plan.

It is also highlighted that for the preparation of the one year Plan, the timeline of Article 50 negotiations between the UK and the EU must be respected and it was not appropriate to make any definitive assumptions concerning either the outcome of those negotiations, or the impact on Bank activity in 2019 and 2020. During 2018, progress on the Article 50 negotiations will continue to be closely followed.

A summary of the on-going discussion of the EIB’s role in the European Commission’s next Multi-Annual Financial Framework of the EU for the years after 2020 is also given. This is also a major opportunity for EIB to reflect on the past and to build on the successes for the future.