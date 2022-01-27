Description

The EIB Group is playing a key role in Europe’s response to the economic downturn and health crisis, providing millions of euros in speedy support and advice to keep businesses alive, help hospitals care for the sick and provide vaccines around the world. The EIB Group's operational plans are reviewed and updated on a regular basis. The 2022-24 plan responds to an expected rebound of global economies as the recovery continues. It also recognizes that no one knows when the pandemic will end or how quickly global vaccination programmes will help end the crisis. The 2022-2024 plans calls for maximising our impact through a gradual increase of riskier finance and advisory operations, new activities in the EIB Global branch, and a new focus on the changing needs of our staff.