Description
Want to find out what the European Investment Bank’s plans are for 2021? How much we’re planning to finance, and how much we plan to borrow? Which policy areas we will be focusing on and how much of an impact we expect to make outside of Europe? All this, and much more, is in the EIB Group’s Operational Plan 2021.
All editions of this publication
- The EIB Group Operational Plan 2024-2026
- The EIB Group Operational Plan 2023-2025
- The EIB Group Operational Plan 2022-2024
- The EIB Group Operational Plan 2020
- The EIB Group Operational Plan 2019
- The EIB Group Operating Framework and Operational Plan 2018
- The EIB Group Operational Plan 2017-2019
- Operational Plan 2016-2018
- Operational Plan 2015-2017
- Operational Plan 2014-2016
- Challenge accepted – What to look for at the EIB in 2017-2019